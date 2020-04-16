Expensive Market, What To Buy? Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)

The shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $67 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Phillips 66, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Buy the PSX stock while also putting a $73 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $68. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Cowen was of a view that PSX is Outperform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Barclays thinks that PSX is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 122.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $83.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.53% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $55.06 while ending the day at $56.47. During the trading session, a total of 4.08 million shares were traded which represents a 10.24% incline from the average session volume which is 4.54 million shares. PSX had ended its last session trading at $61.07. Phillips 66 currently has a market cap of $25.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.48, with a beta of 1.42. Phillips 66 debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 PSX 52-week low price stands at $40.04 while its 52-week high price is $119.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Phillips 66 generated 1.61 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 74.03%. Phillips 66 has the potential to record 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. BMO Capital Markets also rated CVA as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that CVA could surge by 46.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.27% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.88 and traded between $7.08 and $7.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVA’s 50-day SMA is 11.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.98. The stock has a high of $18.38 for the year while the low is $7.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.33%, as 3.13M PSX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.41% of Covanta Holding Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 108.84, while the P/B ratio is 2.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.26% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Chai Trust Co LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,949,182 shares of CVA, with a total valuation of $110,715,506. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $99,637,408 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Covanta Holding Corporation shares by 8.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,502,388 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -720,476 shares of Covanta Holding Corporation which are valued at $64,145,417. In the same vein, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… decreased its Covanta Holding Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 373,515 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,742,388 shares and is now valued at $40,547,417. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Covanta Holding Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.