Expensive Market, What To Buy? Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED), Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

The shares of Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $46 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Globus Medical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Buy the GMED stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $63. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. Wells Fargo was of a view that GMED is Market Perform in its latest report on May 24, 2019. Needham thinks that GMED is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $59.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.45% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $44.49 while ending the day at $44.64. During the trading session, a total of 890431.0 shares were traded which represents a 2.98% incline from the average session volume which is 917760.0 shares. GMED had ended its last session trading at $47.72. Globus Medical Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.75, with a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 GMED 52-week low price stands at $33.41 while its 52-week high price is $60.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Globus Medical Inc. generated 195.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.53%. Globus Medical Inc. has the potential to record 1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

A look at its technical shows that TRPX's 50-day SMA is 0.4300 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5893. The stock has a high of $4.69 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 66561.27 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.19%, as 55,785 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.38% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 525.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -86.92% over the last six months.

UBS Securities LLC meanwhile bought more TRPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $813 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares by 35.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,503 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -837 shares of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. which are valued at $646. Following these latest developments, around 9.73% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.