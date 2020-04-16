Expensive Market, What To Buy? Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH), Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

The shares of Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $89 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clean Harbors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $86. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on August 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 88. UBS was of a view that CLH is Neutral in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Needham thinks that CLH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 01, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $71.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $50.23 while ending the day at $51.00. During the trading session, a total of 586508.0 shares were traded which represents a -3.5% decline from the average session volume which is 566650.0 shares. CLH had ended its last session trading at $54.35. Clean Harbors Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.64 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 73.23, with a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CLH 52-week low price stands at $29.45 while its 52-week high price is $88.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Clean Harbors Inc. generated 371.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 78.57%. Clean Harbors Inc. has the potential to record 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Stephens also rated PRTY as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that PRTY could surge by 81.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.84% to reach $2.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.444 and traded between $0.402 and $0.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRTY’s 50-day SMA is 1.4216 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.6878. The stock has a high of $8.53 for the year while the low is $0.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.43%, as 16.22M CLH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.84% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -93.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more PRTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 2,714,805 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,666,736 shares of PRTY, with a total valuation of $4,885,365. Nantahala Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more PRTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,510,924 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Party City Holdco Inc. shares by 16.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,295,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 759,332 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. which are valued at $2,425,112. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Party City Holdco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,919,707 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,950,372 shares and is now valued at $1,809,270. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Party City Holdco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.