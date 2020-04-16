Expensive Market, What To Buy? BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX), GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

The shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $33 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioNTech SE, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the BNTX stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on January 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. Wolfe Research was of a view that BNTX is Outperform in its latest report on November 05, 2019. UBS thinks that BNTX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 208.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $38.13 while ending the day at $38.58. During the trading session, a total of 979642.0 shares were traded which represents a -104.58% decline from the average session volume which is 478860.0 shares. BNTX had ended its last session trading at $41.63. BioNTech SE debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 BNTX 52-week low price stands at $12.52 while its 52-week high price is $105.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The BioNTech SE generated 515.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. BioNTech SE has the potential to record -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is now rated as Sector Perform. BMO Capital Markets also rated EAF as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that EAF could surge by 30.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.90% to reach $10.40/share. It started the day trading at $7.99 and traded between $7.10 and $7.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EAF’s 50-day SMA is 8.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.20. The stock has a high of $14.84 for the year while the low is $5.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.34%, as 14.09M BNTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.28% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EAF shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 694,110 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,148,776 shares of EAF, with a total valuation of $49,928,061. Dalal Street LLC meanwhile sold more EAF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,135,088 worth of shares.

Similarly, Vaughan Nelson Investment Managem… decreased its GrafTech International Ltd. shares by 8.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,499,540 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -344,663 shares of GrafTech International Ltd. which are valued at $28,416,265. In the same vein, River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its GrafTech International Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,427,269 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,071,953 shares and is now valued at $24,944,258. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of GrafTech International Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.