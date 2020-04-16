Are Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Prospects Worsening?

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.34% on 04/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.25 before closing at $3.50. Intraday shares traded counted 10.37 million, which was -2535.16% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 393.45K. UEPS’s previous close was $3.42 while the outstanding shares total 54.40M. The firm has a beta of 0.92. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.81, with weekly volatility at 6.38% and ATR at 0.29. The UEPS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.70 and a $4.45 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $190.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UEPS, the company has in raw cash 135.08 million on their books with 105.86 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 309.36 million million total, with 249.65 million as their total liabilities.

UEPS were able to record -17.37 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 13.57 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -13.92 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 74.08 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.54% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -9.01%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -4.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UEPS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UEPS attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, International Value Advisers, sold 18,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.23, for a total value of 59,300. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, International Value Advisers, now sold 199,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 637,648. Also, 10% Owner, International Value Advisers, sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 01. The shares were price at an average price of 3.25 per share, with a total market value of 61,750. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, International Value Advisers, now holds 49,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 160,202. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.10%.