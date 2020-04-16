Analysts Turn Mixed On Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE), Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK)

The shares of Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $9 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Veoneer Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on June 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Robert W. Baird was of a view that VNE is Neutral in its latest report on April 23, 2019. Longbow thinks that VNE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.80% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.58 while ending the day at $7.92. During the trading session, a total of 574190.0 shares were traded which represents a 21.34% incline from the average session volume which is 729940.0 shares. VNE had ended its last session trading at $8.59. Veoneer Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 VNE 52-week low price stands at $5.25 while its 52-week high price is $29.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Veoneer Inc. generated 859.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -80.46%. Veoneer Inc. has the potential to record -4.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.65 and traded between $1.68 and $1.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FORK’s 50-day SMA is 2.0080 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2702. The stock has a high of $2.86 for the year while the low is $1.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 938.99 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.95%, as 1,239 VNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.03% of Fuling Global Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.81, while the P/B ratio is 0.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The G1 Execution Services LLC sold more FORK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The G1 Execution Services LLC selling -32,142 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 298,874 shares of FORK, with a total valuation of $499,120. Citadel Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more FORK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $231,839 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Fuling Global Inc. shares by 34.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 53,795 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,700 shares of Fuling Global Inc. which are valued at $89,838. In the same vein, DWS Investment GmbH decreased its Fuling Global Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,312 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 71.01% of Fuling Global Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.