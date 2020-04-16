Analysts Turn Mixed On Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

The shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seadrill Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2016. JP Morgan was of a view that SDRL is Underweight in its latest report on January 15, 2016. Credit Suisse thinks that SDRL is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.99% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.5512 while ending the day at $0.55. During the trading session, a total of 3.23 million shares were traded which represents a -193.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. SDRL had ended its last session trading at $0.71. SDRL 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $10.05.

The Seadrill Limited generated 1.25 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Seadrill Limited has the potential to record -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on July 12, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $108. Sidoti also rated EBIX as Reiterated on December 19, 2017, with its price target of $90 suggesting that EBIX could surge by 73.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.04% to reach $62.00/share. It started the day trading at $17.54 and traded between $16.21 and $16.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EBIX’s 50-day SMA is 23.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.86. The stock has a high of $53.94 for the year while the low is $8.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.11%, as 6.16M SDRL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.59% of Ebix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 612.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EBIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 161,069 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,313,375 shares of EBIX, with a total valuation of $50,297,033. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EBIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,760,814 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Ebix Inc. shares by 24.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,388,528 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -784,907 shares of Ebix Inc. which are valued at $36,257,855. In the same vein, St. Denis J. Villere & Co. LLC decreased its Ebix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 73,570 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,555,892 shares and is now valued at $23,618,441. Following these latest developments, around 13.90% of Ebix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.