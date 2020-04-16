Analysts Turn Mixed On R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

The shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2018. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2013. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Hold rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on July 31, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. The Benchmark Company was of a view that RRD is Buy in its latest report on March 20, 2013. The Benchmark Company thinks that RRD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 27, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.52% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.14 while ending the day at $1.14. During the trading session, a total of 644866.0 shares were traded which represents a 42.93% incline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. RRD had ended its last session trading at $1.26. RRD 52-week low price stands at $0.72 while its 52-week high price is $4.84.

The R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company generated 190.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 113.64%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) is now rated as Equal-Weight. It started the day trading at $14.07 and traded between $13.60 and $13.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AQN’s 50-day SMA is 14.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.76. The stock has a high of $16.85 for the year while the low is $9.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.84%, as 2.29M RRD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.56% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.16, while the P/B ratio is 1.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.18% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.37% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.