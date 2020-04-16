Analysts Turn Mixed On LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

The shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $61. The stock was given Sector Outperform rating by Scotiabank in its report released on March 19, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 78. JP Morgan was of a view that LYB is Neutral in its latest report on February 28, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that LYB is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 95.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $64.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.13% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $51.651 while ending the day at $52.70. During the trading session, a total of 3.09 million shares were traded which represents a 11.13% incline from the average session volume which is 3.48 million shares. LYB had ended its last session trading at $58.64. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. currently has a market cap of $16.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.53, with a beta of 1.58. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 LYB 52-week low price stands at $33.71 while its 52-week high price is $98.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.91 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The LyondellBasell Industries N.V. generated 888.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.23%. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has the potential to record 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) is now rated as Buy. SunTrust also rated AMN as Downgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $64 suggesting that AMN could surge by 25.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.49% to reach $76.75/share. It started the day trading at $59.98 and traded between $56.89 and $56.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMN’s 50-day SMA is 68.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.82. The stock has a high of $89.22 for the year while the low is $46.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.79%, as 1.14M LYB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.45% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.77, while the P/B ratio is 3.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 568.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AMN shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 325,419 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,986,041 shares of AMN, with a total valuation of $403,863,030. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $278,046,907 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares by 29.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,766,884 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 407,208 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. which are valued at $102,143,564. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 33,231 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,462,834 shares and is now valued at $84,566,434. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.