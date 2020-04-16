Analysts Turn Mixed On iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR), SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

The shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iStar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on December 31, 2018. JMP Securities was of a view that STAR is Mkt Perform in its latest report on April 05, 2017. Keefe Bruyette thinks that STAR is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.02% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.16 while ending the day at $8.55. During the trading session, a total of 667504.0 shares were traded which represents a 41.45% incline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. STAR had ended its last session trading at $9.83. STAR 52-week low price stands at $5.48 while its 52-week high price is $17.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 63.38%. iStar Inc. has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $125. BofA/Merrill also rated SIVB as Reiterated on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $300 suggesting that SIVB could surge by 18.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $172.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.91% to reach $198.69/share. It started the day trading at $166.57 and traded between $159.2255 and $161.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIVB’s 50-day SMA is 194.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 216.06. The stock has a high of $270.95 for the year while the low is $127.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.70%, as 1.77M STAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.45% of SVB Financial Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.45, while the P/B ratio is 1.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 700.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SIVB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -20,416 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,531,176 shares of SIVB, with a total valuation of $835,650,070. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more SIVB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $410,906,326 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SVB Financial Group shares by 1.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,510,920 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 26,280 shares of SVB Financial Group which are valued at $379,349,794. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its SVB Financial Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 27,216 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,603,085 shares and is now valued at $242,194,082. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of SVB Financial Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.