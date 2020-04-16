Analysts Turn Mixed On Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN), Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

The shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on December 27, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $25 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flexion Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on May 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Needham was of a view that FLXN is Buy in its latest report on January 04, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that FLXN is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.34% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.78 while ending the day at $7.89. During the trading session, a total of 732361.0 shares were traded which represents a 4.93% incline from the average session volume which is 770340.0 shares. FLXN had ended its last session trading at $8.80. FLXN 52-week low price stands at $5.01 while its 52-week high price is $22.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Flexion Therapeutics Inc. generated 82.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.86%. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $73. Gordon Haskett also rated TXRH as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $54 suggesting that TXRH could surge by 26.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.55% to reach $56.47/share. It started the day trading at $43.19 and traded between $41.21 and $41.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXRH’s 50-day SMA is 50.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.74. The stock has a high of $72.49 for the year while the low is $25.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.49%, as 4.95M FLXN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.63% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.89, while the P/B ratio is 3.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TXRH shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 344,797 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,729,277 shares of TXRH, with a total valuation of $319,219,140. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TXRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $247,434,825 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares by 6.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,183,336 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 139,133 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc. which are valued at $90,171,777. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 98,517 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,129,936 shares and is now valued at $87,966,357. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of Texas Roadhouse Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.