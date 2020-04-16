Analysts Turn Mixed On Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI), Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

The shares of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Designer Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Underweight the DBI stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Overweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that DBI is Market Perform in its latest report on December 11, 2019. William Blair thinks that DBI is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.67% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $4.86 while ending the day at $5.04. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a 27.96% incline from the average session volume which is 1.93 million shares. DBI had ended its last session trading at $5.40. Designer Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $345.84 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.27, with a beta of 1.75. Designer Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 DBI 52-week low price stands at $2.60 while its 52-week high price is $23.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Designer Brands Inc. generated 86.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 960.0%. Designer Brands Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CJS Securities published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) is now rated as Market Perform. Stifel also rated LEG as Downgrade on November 19, 2019, with its price target of $55 suggesting that LEG could surge by 25.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.03% to reach $35.50/share. It started the day trading at $27.64 and traded between $26.07 and $26.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LEG’s 50-day SMA is 34.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.47. The stock has a high of $55.42 for the year while the low is $22.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.98%, as 6.10M DBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.67% of Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.71, while the P/B ratio is 2.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold more LEG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. selling -1,084,009 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,466,837 shares of LEG, with a total valuation of $385,975,211. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LEG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $382,887,535 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares by 4.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,013,229 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 452,051 shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated which are valued at $267,152,950. In the same vein, Charles Schwab Investment Advisor… increased its Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 82,767 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,571,760 shares and is now valued at $95,294,557. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Leggett & Platt Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.