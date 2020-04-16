Analysts Turn Mixed On CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO), Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

The shares of CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CNO Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2019. William Blair was of a view that CNO is Outperform in its latest report on March 13, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that CNO is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.14% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.015 while ending the day at $12.07. During the trading session, a total of 801934.0 shares were traded which represents a 53.1% incline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. CNO had ended its last session trading at $13.14. CNO Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.45, with a beta of 1.35. CNO 52-week low price stands at $8.79 while its 52-week high price is $20.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.77%. CNO Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on September 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Oppenheimer also rated OTLK as Initiated on May 16, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that OTLK could surge by 90.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.58% to reach $7.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.798 and traded between $0.6199 and $0.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OTLK’s 50-day SMA is 0.7370 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2773. The stock has a high of $3.35 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.25%, as 2.21M CNO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.60% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 476.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.80% over the last six months.

LVW Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more OTLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $262,461 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 64.80% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.