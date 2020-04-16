Analysts Turn Mixed On Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

The shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $110 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carvana Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $120. Evercore ISI was of a view that CVNA is In-line in its latest report on February 06, 2020. The Benchmark Company thinks that CVNA is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $79.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 221.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.15% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $70.775 while ending the day at $71.34. During the trading session, a total of 5.58 million shares were traded which represents a -66.99% decline from the average session volume which is 3.34 million shares. CVNA had ended its last session trading at $84.08. Carvana Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 15.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CVNA 52-week low price stands at $22.16 while its 52-week high price is $115.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.79 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Carvana Co. generated 118.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.91%. Carvana Co. has the potential to record -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.97% to reach $28.50/share. It started the day trading at $15.29 and traded between $14.56 and $14.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYF’s 50-day SMA is 24.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.24. The stock has a high of $38.18 for the year while the low is $12.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.71%, as 12.94M CVNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.21% of Synchrony Financial shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.70, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SYF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -654,269 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,014,626 shares of SYF, with a total valuation of $836,915,332. GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… meanwhile sold more SYF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $674,296,261 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Synchrony Financial shares by 3.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,081,037 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,269,215 shares of Synchrony Financial which are valued at $548,363,885. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Synchrony Financial shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,128,565 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 29,853,793 shares and is now valued at $480,347,529. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Synchrony Financial stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.