Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

The shares of The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Gap Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Market Perform the GPS stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $11. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that GPS is Market Perform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Jefferies thinks that GPS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.54% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.41 while ending the day at $7.71. During the trading session, a total of 10.32 million shares were traded which represents a -14.03% decline from the average session volume which is 9.05 million shares. GPS had ended its last session trading at $8.43. The Gap Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPS 52-week low price stands at $5.26 while its 52-week high price is $26.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Gap Inc. generated 1.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.62%. The Gap Inc. has the potential to record 0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $548. Even though the stock has been trading at $562.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.74% to reach $655.36/share. It started the day trading at $595.836 and traded between $540.90 and $588.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MELI's 50-day SMA is 580.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 588.13. The stock has a high of $756.48 for the year while the low is $422.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.54%, as 1.36M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.10% of MercadoLibre Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 723.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. sold more MELI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. selling -216,244 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,401,845 shares of MELI, with a total valuation of $2,150,653,430. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more MELI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,770,290,480 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its MercadoLibre Inc. shares by 11.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,227,535 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 227,377 shares of MercadoLibre Inc. which are valued at $1,088,329,050. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its MercadoLibre Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 771,510 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,002,608 shares and is now valued at $978,434,217. Following these latest developments, around 11.90% of MercadoLibre Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.