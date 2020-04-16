Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)

The shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $36 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Southwest Airlines Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $45. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LUV is Buy in its latest report on March 23, 2020. Evercore ISI thinks that LUV is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 02, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $44.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.64% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $32.52 while ending the day at $32.82. During the trading session, a total of 19.89 million shares were traded which represents a -147.66% decline from the average session volume which is 8.03 million shares. LUV had ended its last session trading at $34.78. Southwest Airlines Co. currently has a market cap of $17.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.36, with a beta of 1.61. Southwest Airlines Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 LUV 52-week low price stands at $29.15 while its 52-week high price is $58.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Southwest Airlines Co. generated 2.55 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. Southwest Airlines Co. has the potential to record 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Piper Sandler also rated BRY as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $4.50 suggesting that BRY could surge by 52.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.20% to reach $5.13/share. It started the day trading at $2.60 and traded between $2.32 and $2.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRY’s 50-day SMA is 4.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.03. The stock has a high of $13.24 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.55%, as 2.17M LUV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.75% of Berry Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 873.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Oaktree Capital Management LP bought more BRY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Oaktree Capital Management LP purchasing 21,596 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,913,313 shares of BRY, with a total valuation of $31,121,084.

Similarly, CarVal Investors LLC decreased its Berry Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,577,849 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Berry Corporation which are valued at $13,442,616. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Berry Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 415,549 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,491,667 shares and is now valued at $13,234,917. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Berry Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.