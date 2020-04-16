Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK), Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

The shares of Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $30 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Slack Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Buy the WORK stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $25. Wells Fargo was of a view that WORK is Overweight in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Piper Jaffray thinks that WORK is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.13.

The shares of the company added by 10.70% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.58 while ending the day at $28.03. During the trading session, a total of 18.02 million shares were traded which represents a -26.7% decline from the average session volume which is 14.22 million shares. WORK had ended its last session trading at $25.32. Slack Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 WORK 52-week low price stands at $15.10 while its 52-week high price is $42.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Slack Technologies Inc. generated 499.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. Slack Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. SunTrust also rated BLDR as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that BLDR could surge by 45.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.29% to reach $24.33/share. It started the day trading at $13.89 and traded between $12.84 and $13.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLDR’s 50-day SMA is 19.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.27. The stock has a high of $28.43 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.27%, as 2.96M WORK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.59% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.99, while the P/B ratio is 1.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BLDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 126,076 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,236,656 shares of BLDR, with a total valuation of $149,654,303. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BLDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $96,756,031 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.