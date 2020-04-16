Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL), Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

The shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $65 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ralph Lauren Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Buy the RL stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $92. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on February 05, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 132. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that RL is Outperform in its latest report on February 05, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that RL is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $93.47. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.05% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $68.77 while ending the day at $69.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.21 million shares were traded which represents a 11.32% incline from the average session volume which is 1.36 million shares. RL had ended its last session trading at $76.50. Ralph Lauren Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.01, with a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 RL 52-week low price stands at $59.82 while its 52-week high price is $133.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ralph Lauren Corporation generated 1.08 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.59%. Ralph Lauren Corporation has the potential to record 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.19% to reach $12.58/share. It started the day trading at $3.55 and traded between $3.25 and $3.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RWT’s 50-day SMA is 11.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.40. The stock has a high of $18.01 for the year while the low is $2.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.09%, as 6.63M RL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.10% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.95, while the P/B ratio is 0.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RWT shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,336,788 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,761,215 shares of RWT, with a total valuation of $94,931,748. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RWT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,882,924 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Redwood Trust Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,883,159 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Redwood Trust Inc. which are valued at $29,768,785. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Redwood Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,485,399 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,240,129 shares and is now valued at $21,455,053. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Redwood Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.