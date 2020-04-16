Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS), Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

The shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on November 16, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Milestone Scientific Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on December 23, 2016, to Buy the MLSS stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2015. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 341.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.80.

The shares of the company added by 12.30% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $1.16 while ending the day at $1.37. During the trading session, a total of 745821.0 shares were traded which represents a -85.36% decline from the average session volume which is 402360.0 shares. MLSS had ended its last session trading at $1.22. Milestone Scientific Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 MLSS 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $2.80.

The Milestone Scientific Inc. generated 1.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. Milestone Scientific Inc. has the potential to record 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.24% to reach $23.67/share. It started the day trading at $14.625 and traded between $13.855 and $14.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TPR’s 50-day SMA is 19.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.71. The stock has a high of $36.06 for the year while the low is $10.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.60%, as 9.44M MLSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.43% of Tapestry Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.84, while the P/B ratio is 1.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -938,304 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,865,334 shares of TPR, with a total valuation of $399,706,075. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more TPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $245,772,067 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Tapestry Inc. shares by 2.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,415,500 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 399,911 shares of Tapestry Inc. which are valued at $186,680,725. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Tapestry Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,426,387 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,355,968 shares and is now valued at $185,909,786. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Tapestry Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.