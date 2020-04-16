Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

The shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $48 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Paper Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. The stock was given Underweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on July 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Citigroup was of a view that IP is Neutral in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Stephens thinks that IP is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $39.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.30% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $31.16 while ending the day at $31.80. During the trading session, a total of 4.11 million shares were traded which represents a -11.35% decline from the average session volume which is 3.69 million shares. IP had ended its last session trading at $33.58. International Paper Company currently has a market cap of $12.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.17, with a beta of 1.45. International Paper Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 IP 52-week low price stands at $26.38 while its 52-week high price is $47.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The International Paper Company generated 511.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.83%. International Paper Company has the potential to record 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) is now rated as Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.87% to reach $42.90/share. It started the day trading at $37.03 and traded between $34.81 and $34.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLGX’s 50-day SMA is 41.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.76. The stock has a high of $51.74 for the year while the low is $24.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.10%, as 1.57M IP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.06% of CoreLogic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 42.23, while the P/B ratio is 2.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more CLGX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -71,449 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,166,179 shares of CLGX, with a total valuation of $432,635,107. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CLGX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $231,454,262 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CoreLogic Inc. shares by 0.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,552,650 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 49,905 shares of CoreLogic Inc. which are valued at $200,117,931. In the same vein, Harris Associates LP increased its CoreLogic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 300,714 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,583,142 shares and is now valued at $139,969,157. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of CoreLogic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.