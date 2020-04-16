Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD)

The shares of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Healthcare Trust of America Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Outperform the HTA stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Stifel was of a view that HTA is Buy in its latest report on November 26, 2019. Citigroup thinks that HTA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.87% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $24.75 while ending the day at $24.84. During the trading session, a total of 3.0 million shares were traded which represents a -51.58% decline from the average session volume which is 1.98 million shares. HTA had ended its last session trading at $26.39. HTA 52-week low price stands at $20.61 while its 52-week high price is $34.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.76%. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has the potential to record 1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE:DD) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $44. Gordon Haskett also rated DD as Initiated on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $71 suggesting that DD could surge by 29.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.44% to reach $50.74/share. It started the day trading at $37.14 and traded between $35.50 and $35.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DD’s 50-day SMA is 41.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.53. The stock has a high of $83.72 for the year while the low is $28.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.73%, as 15.78M HTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.14% of DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 633,978 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 58,769,695 shares of DD, with a total valuation of $2,004,046,600. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more DD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,318,254,577 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares by 0.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 31,666,246 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 287,331 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. which are valued at $1,079,818,989. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,176,439 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 29,668,852 shares and is now valued at $1,011,707,853. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.