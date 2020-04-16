Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

The shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 26, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $8 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on April 26, 2019, to Sell the CNSL stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2019. Guggenheim was of a view that CNSL is Neutral in its latest report on March 13, 2018. Raymond James thinks that CNSL is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.33% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.42 while ending the day at $5.44. During the trading session, a total of 524769.0 shares were traded which represents a 43.96% incline from the average session volume which is 936490.0 shares. CNSL had ended its last session trading at $6.00. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CNSL 52-week low price stands at $3.24 while its 52-week high price is $11.45.

The Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. generated 12.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $56. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.23% to reach $62.60/share. It started the day trading at $47.08 and traded between $44.90 and $45.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HQY’s 50-day SMA is 60.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.09. The stock has a high of $88.78 for the year while the low is $34.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.15%, as 3.48M CNSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.02% of HealthEquity Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 71.05, while the P/B ratio is 3.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HQY shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 184,955 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,862,671 shares of HQY, with a total valuation of $397,772,526. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HQY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $329,340,596 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its HealthEquity Inc. shares by 14.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,825,062 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 485,427 shares of HealthEquity Inc. which are valued at $193,509,887. In the same vein, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its HealthEquity Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 190,506 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,570,109 shares and is now valued at $180,611,814. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of HealthEquity Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.