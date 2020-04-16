Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA), SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

The shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $23. Jefferies was of a view that AXTA is Hold in its latest report on March 23, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that AXTA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.56% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $17.26 while ending the day at $17.34. During the trading session, a total of 2.36 million shares were traded which represents a 33.2% incline from the average session volume which is 3.54 million shares. AXTA had ended its last session trading at $18.36. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. currently has a market cap of $3.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.35, with a beta of 1.62. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 AXTA 52-week low price stands at $12.92 while its 52-week high price is $32.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. generated 1.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has the potential to record 1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cross Research published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) is now rated as Hold. BofA/Merrill also rated SNX as Initiated on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $120 suggesting that SNX could surge by 36.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $81.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.11% to reach $119.67/share. It started the day trading at $79.44 and traded between $74.34 and $75.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNX’s 50-day SMA is 105.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 110.33. The stock has a high of $153.07 for the year while the low is $52.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 940685.01 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.75%, as 957,147 AXTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.32% of SYNNEX Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.25, while the P/B ratio is 0.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 433.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more SNX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -356,920 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,551,762 shares of SNX, with a total valuation of $478,933,802. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $281,815,486 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SYNNEX Corporation shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,391,263 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,060 shares of SYNNEX Corporation which are valued at $247,901,325. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its SYNNEX Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 192,423 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,280,894 shares and is now valued at $166,733,351. Following these latest developments, around 11.20% of SYNNEX Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.