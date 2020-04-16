2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE), AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

The shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $21 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on June 28, 2018, to Buy the SRNE stock while also putting a $14.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on May 22, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. FBR & Co. was of a view that SRNE is Outperform in its latest report on May 22, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that SRNE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $22.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.21% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.54 while ending the day at $2.57. During the trading session, a total of 4.38 million shares were traded which represents a 33.28% incline from the average session volume which is 6.57 million shares. SRNE had ended its last session trading at $2.80. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SRNE 52-week low price stands at $1.39 while its 52-week high price is $5.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. generated 35.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.83%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.929 and traded between $0.82 and $0.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIKI’s 50-day SMA is 1.0019 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5265. The stock has a high of $5.52 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 179306.88 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.63%, as 192,988 SRNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.63% of AIkido Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 43.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more AIKI shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 10,141 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,174 shares of AIKI, with a total valuation of $30,508.

Following these latest developments, around 14.29% of AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.