2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG), VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)

The shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on December 20, 2019, to Outperform the NOG stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $3. Northland Capital was of a view that NOG is Outperform in its latest report on May 30, 2018. SunTrust thinks that NOG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.91% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.74 while ending the day at $0.74. During the trading session, a total of 2.82 million shares were traded which represents a 56.51% incline from the average session volume which is 6.49 million shares. NOG had ended its last session trading at $0.80. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 NOG 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $2.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Northern Oil and Gas Inc. generated 16.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 13, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $4.56 and traded between $3.85 and $4.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VOXX’s 50-day SMA is 3.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.30. The stock has a high of $5.42 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 190065.19 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.12%, as 224,505 NOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.16% of VOXX International Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 104.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kahn Brothers Advisors LLC sold more VOXX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kahn Brothers Advisors LLC selling -221,873 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,846,215 shares of VOXX, with a total valuation of $10,961,713. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more VOXX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,969,180 worth of shares.

Similarly, BML Capital Management LLC increased its VOXX International Corporation shares by 29.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 339,652 shares of VOXX International Corporation which are valued at $4,275,000. Following these latest developments, around 10.83% of VOXX International Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.