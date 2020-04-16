The shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Consumer Edge Research in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. Consumer Edge Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newell Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on September 30, 2019, to Buy the NWL stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that NWL is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 26, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that NWL is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.75% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $12.62 while ending the day at $12.73. During the trading session, a total of 2.9 million shares were traded which represents a 34.87% incline from the average session volume which is 4.46 million shares. NWL had ended its last session trading at $13.80. Newell Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 27.21, with a beta of 1.14. Newell Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 NWL 52-week low price stands at $10.44 while its 52-week high price is $20.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Newell Brands Inc. generated 348.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Newell Brands Inc. has the potential to record 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.84 and traded between $0.9981 and $1.54 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $9.33 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 146968.84 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.42%, as 130,185 NWL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.46% of Golden Bull Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 193.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 63.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 171.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Jane Street Capital LLC sold more DNJR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Jane Street Capital LLC selling -24,491 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 307,001 shares of DNJR, with a total valuation of $168,851. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more DNJR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,880 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 74.78% of Golden Bull Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.