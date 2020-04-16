2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

The shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $29 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on April 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Credit Suisse was of a view that GLPI is Outperform in its latest report on March 20, 2019. SunTrust thinks that GLPI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 39.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $41.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.35% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $25.89 while ending the day at $26.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a 30.25% incline from the average session volume which is 2.15 million shares. GLPI had ended its last session trading at $28.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.41, with a beta of 1.05. GLPI 52-week low price stands at $13.04 while its 52-week high price is $50.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.87 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has the potential to record 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Stifel also rated REYN as Initiated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $38 suggesting that REYN could surge by 8.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.86% to reach $34.25/share. It started the day trading at $31.99 and traded between $29.025 and $31.27 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $31.99 for the year while the low is $21.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 458783.69 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 91.07%, as 876,598 GLPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.62% of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.23%.

Following these latest developments, around 74.10% of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.