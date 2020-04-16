2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

The shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exantas Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 188.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.46% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.65 while ending the day at $2.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -10.08% decline from the average session volume which is 1000000.0 shares. XAN had ended its last session trading at $3.06. Exantas Capital Corp. currently has a market cap of $86.19 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 1.66. XAN 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $12.51.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.05%. Exantas Capital Corp. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.57% to reach $19.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.415 and traded between $7.96 and $8.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARR’s 50-day SMA is 14.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.76. The stock has a high of $21.15 for the year while the low is $4.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.33%, as 1.97M XAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.40% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ARR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 353,746 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,722,363 shares of ARR, with a total valuation of $85,654,018. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ARR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,602,530 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares by 7.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,329,079 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 163,819 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. which are valued at $20,519,186. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 148,918 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,001,410 shares and is now valued at $17,632,422. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.