2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG), VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

The shares of Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aegon N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on May 28, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that AEG is Sell in its latest report on January 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AEG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.36% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.40 while ending the day at $2.42. During the trading session, a total of 2.69 million shares were traded which represents a 20.33% incline from the average session volume which is 3.38 million shares. AEG had ended its last session trading at $2.67. Aegon N.V. currently has a market cap of $4.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.08, with a beta of 1.53. AEG 52-week low price stands at $1.80 while its 52-week high price is $5.30.

Aegon N.V. has the potential to record 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Citigroup also rated VICI as Upgrade on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that VICI could surge by 42.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.24% to reach $28.13/share. It started the day trading at $16.46 and traded between $15.85 and $16.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VICI’s 50-day SMA is 20.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.74. The stock has a high of $28.75 for the year while the low is $9.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 53.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.67%, as 54.15M AEG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.45% of VICI Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VICI shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,556,691 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 58,362,583 shares of VICI, with a total valuation of $971,153,381. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile sold more VICI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $818,484,709 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pacific Investment Management Co…. decreased its VICI Properties Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 28,413,319 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of VICI Properties Inc. which are valued at $472,797,628. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its VICI Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 658,317 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,011,165 shares and is now valued at $416,185,786. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of VICI Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.