2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO), Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

The shares of ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $11 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ACCO Brands Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BWS Financial advised investors in its research note published on January 25, 2017, to Buy the ACCO stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2016. That day the Barrington Research set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 18, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.85% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.36 while ending the day at $5.40. During the trading session, a total of 585302.0 shares were traded which represents a 22.06% incline from the average session volume which is 750920.0 shares. ACCO had ended its last session trading at $5.99. ACCO Brands Corporation currently has a market cap of $522.72 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.50, with a beta of 1.99. ACCO Brands Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ACCO 52-week low price stands at $3.51 while its 52-week high price is $11.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ACCO Brands Corporation generated 27.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 82.61%. ACCO Brands Corporation has the potential to record 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.41% to reach $8.36/share. It started the day trading at $1.90 and traded between $1.66 and $1.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIEN’s 50-day SMA is 3.4996 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.1581. The stock has a high of $9.71 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.23%, as 2.44M ACCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.06% of Sientra Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 953.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Deerfield Management Company LP bought more SIEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Deerfield Management Company LP purchasing 90,210 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,227,680 shares of SIEN, with a total valuation of $8,413,083. Millennium Management LLC meanwhile sold more SIEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,154,456 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Sientra Inc. shares by 5.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,537,996 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 133,296 shares of Sientra Inc. which are valued at $5,050,612. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Sientra Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 323,376 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,394,712 shares and is now valued at $4,765,477. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Sientra Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.