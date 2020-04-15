Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI), Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

The shares of Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on July 19, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Smith Micro Software Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2015. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $2.10. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on January 07, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that SMSI is Neutral in its latest report on July 18, 2014. Needham thinks that SMSI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.60.

The shares of the company added by 10.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.59 while ending the day at $4.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -26.78% decline from the average session volume which is 810610.0 shares. SMSI had ended its last session trading at $4.38. Smith Micro Software Inc. currently has a market cap of $174.02 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.65, with a beta of 0.71. Smith Micro Software Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.00 SMSI 52-week low price stands at $2.75 while its 52-week high price is $7.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Smith Micro Software Inc. generated 28.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Smith Micro Software Inc. has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Even though the stock has been trading at $65.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.45% to reach $84.63/share. It started the day trading at $70.18 and traded between $67.67 and $69.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRUS’s 50-day SMA is 68.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.05. The stock has a high of $91.63 for the year while the low is $37.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.48%, as 1.89M SMSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of Cirrus Logic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.86, while the P/B ratio is 3.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 874.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.41% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CRUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 147,044 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,366,322 shares of CRUS, with a total valuation of $483,451,713. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CRUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $390,068,952 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Cirrus Logic Inc. shares by 54.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,079,194 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,438,890 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc. which are valued at $267,717,502. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Cirrus Logic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 659,383 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,236,926 shares and is now valued at $146,809,453. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Cirrus Logic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.