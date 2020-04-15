Two Stocks To Tuck Away: ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

The shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ObsEva SA, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 13, 2018, to Overweight the OBSV stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Leerink Partners Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2018. That day the Leerink Partners set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on August 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Credit Suisse was of a view that OBSV is Outperform in its latest report on July 19, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that OBSV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $17.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.28.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.269 while ending the day at $2.30. During the trading session, a total of 775626.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.68% decline from the average session volume which is 617120.0 shares. OBSV had ended its last session trading at $2.41. ObsEva SA debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 OBSV 52-week low price stands at $1.63 while its 52-week high price is $14.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ObsEva SA generated 69.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.92%. ObsEva SA has the potential to record -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at First Analysis Sec published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. Lake Street also rated CHGG as Reiterated on February 11, 2020, with its price target of $39 suggesting that CHGG could surge by 11.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.09% to reach $44.82/share. It started the day trading at $40.28 and traded between $38.42 and $39.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHGG’s 50-day SMA is 37.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.81. The stock has a high of $48.22 for the year while the low is $25.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.04%, as 17.34M OBSV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.52% of Chegg Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more CHGG shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,494,521 shares of CHGG, with a total valuation of $518,613,961. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CHGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $366,016,018 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Chegg Inc. shares by 2.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,516,741 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 161,977 shares of Chegg Inc. which are valued at $268,948,993. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Chegg Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 267,690 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,862,300 shares and is now valued at $209,753,094. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Chegg Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.