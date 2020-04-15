Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN), Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

The shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on January 19, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.05 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Neovasc Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on May 20, 2016. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on December 10, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.25. JMP Securities was of a view that NVCN is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on October 07, 2015. Canaccord Genuity thinks that NVCN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 02, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.88.

The shares of the company added by 26.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.00 while ending the day at $2.37. During the trading session, a total of 4.9 million shares were traded which represents a -1929.14% decline from the average session volume which is 241350.0 shares. NVCN had ended its last session trading at $1.88. NVCN 52-week low price stands at $1.24 while its 52-week high price is $8.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Neovasc Inc. generated 5.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -96.08%. Neovasc Inc. has the potential to record -2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $2.22/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.31% to reach $13.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.47 and traded between $2.16 and $2.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSG’s 50-day SMA is 2.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.90. The stock has a high of $2.71 for the year while the low is $1.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 551078.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.86%, as 452,656 NVCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.62% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.84, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 429.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.77% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.39% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cyrus Capital Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,908,857 shares of OSG, with a total valuation of $20,223,105.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares by 8.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,185,828 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 327,456 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. which are valued at $9,501,830. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 138,977 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,554,395 shares and is now valued at $8,068,477. Following these latest developments, around 14.10% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.