Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

The shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $45 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mimecast Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Neutral the MIME stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Monness Crespi & Hardt Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2020. That day the Monness Crespi & Hardt set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Buy rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its report released on January 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that MIME is Outperform in its latest report on November 08, 2019. Dougherty & Company thinks that MIME is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $52.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.77.

The shares of the company added by 5.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $33.53 while ending the day at $34.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a -120.19% decline from the average session volume which is 899330.0 shares. MIME had ended its last session trading at $32.87. Mimecast Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MIME 52-week low price stands at $25.14 while its 52-week high price is $54.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Mimecast Limited generated 189.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Mimecast Limited has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on August 10, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.67% to reach $12.83/share. It started the day trading at $4.45 and traded between $3.95 and $4.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IVR’s 50-day SMA is 11.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.99. The stock has a high of $18.30 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.18%, as 6.48M MIME shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.26% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.69, while the P/B ratio is 0.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 79.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IVR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 680,466 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,897,820 shares of IVR, with a total valuation of $84,901,566. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IVR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,966,174 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares by 6.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,817,901 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 301,639 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. which are valued at $16,429,042. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 121,196 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,427,359 shares and is now valued at $11,687,294. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.