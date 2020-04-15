Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)

The shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Bradesco S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that BBD is Overweight in its latest report on January 22, 2018. Goldman thinks that BBD is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.53% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.03 while ending the day at $4.05. During the trading session, a total of 17.65 million shares were traded which represents a 12.6% incline from the average session volume which is 20.19 million shares. BBD had ended its last session trading at $4.38. BBD 52-week low price stands at $3.29 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.0%. Banco Bradesco S.A. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) is now rated as Sell. Telsey Advisory Group also rated M as Reiterated on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that M could surge by 35.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.65% to reach $9.54/share. It started the day trading at $6.48 and traded between $5.88 and $6.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that M’s 50-day SMA is 10.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.49. The stock has a high of $25.76 for the year while the low is $4.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 98.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.67%, as 88.61M BBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.67% of Macy’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.43, while the P/B ratio is 0.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Yacktman Asset Management LP bought more M shares, increasing its portfolio by 85.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Yacktman Asset Management LP purchasing 20,999,260 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 45,445,249 shares of M, with a total valuation of $223,136,173. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more M shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $167,722,747 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Macy’s Inc. shares by 2.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,453,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -557,000 shares of Macy’s Inc. which are valued at $115,154,250. In the same vein, SunAmerica Asset Management LLC decreased its Macy’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,193,401 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,897,586 shares and is now valued at $92,787,147. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Macy’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.