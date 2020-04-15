Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

The shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $24 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Urban Outfitters Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Loop Capital in its report released on December 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Barclays was of a view that URBN is Equal Weight in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that URBN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.19.

The shares of the company added by 4.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $17.91 while ending the day at $18.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a 19.92% incline from the average session volume which is 2.16 million shares. URBN had ended its last session trading at $17.74. Urban Outfitters Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.22, with a beta of 1.25. Urban Outfitters Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 URBN 52-week low price stands at $12.28 while its 52-week high price is $32.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Urban Outfitters Inc. generated 221.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.0%. Urban Outfitters Inc. has the potential to record 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. SunTrust also rated EVRI as Initiated on February 11, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that EVRI could surge by 67.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.92% to reach $13.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.47 and traded between $4.00 and $4.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVRI’s 50-day SMA is 7.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.30. The stock has a high of $14.88 for the year while the low is $1.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.48%, as 3.18M URBN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.92% of Everi Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.76, while the P/B ratio is 6.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Eagle Asset Management, Inc. bought more EVRI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Eagle Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 233,980 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,237,684 shares of EVRI, with a total valuation of $20,584,357. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EVRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,069,161 worth of shares.

Similarly, Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. increased its Everi Holdings Inc. shares by 4.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,716,662 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 200,000 shares of Everi Holdings Inc. which are valued at $15,564,985. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Everi Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 300,618 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,705,433 shares and is now valued at $15,527,929. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Everi Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.