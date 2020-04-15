Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

The shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $41 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Uber Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 03, 2020, to Buy the UBER stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $48. The stock was given Buy rating by MKM Partners in its report released on February 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. JP Morgan was of a view that UBER is Overweight in its latest report on January 31, 2020. UBS thinks that UBER is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 28 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $27.013 while ending the day at $27.75. During the trading session, a total of 32.43 million shares were traded which represents a 18.69% incline from the average session volume which is 39.88 million shares. UBER had ended its last session trading at $27.99. Uber Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 UBER 52-week low price stands at $13.71 while its 52-week high price is $47.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Uber Technologies Inc. generated 10.97 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -253.12%. Uber Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. BMO Capital Markets also rated FATE as Downgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that FATE could surge by 23.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.39% to reach $38.38/share. It started the day trading at $29.48 and traded between $27.805 and $29.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FATE’s 50-day SMA is 26.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.27. The stock has a high of $32.39 for the year while the low is $12.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.72%, as 11.33M UBER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.22% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 35.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 105.89% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Redmile Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,216,809 shares of FATE, with a total valuation of $249,125,328. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more FATE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $152,928,798 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares by 11.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,756,318 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 506,366 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $105,637,823. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 571,834 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,229,154 shares and is now valued at $93,929,510. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.