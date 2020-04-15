Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

The shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.53.

The shares of the company added by 4.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.2111 while ending the day at $0.23. During the trading session, a total of 4.75 million shares were traded which represents a 67.66% incline from the average session volume which is 14.68 million shares. TTNP had ended its last session trading at $0.22. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 TTNP 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $2.18.

The Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 5.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -325.0%. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.93% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.5499 and traded between $0.48 and $0.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRQ’s 50-day SMA is 0.5007 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5596. The stock has a high of $1.64 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.21%, as 17.44M TTNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.73% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.98% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.31% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 49.50% of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.