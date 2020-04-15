Ride Out The Next Market Storm With ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV), DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

The shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $35 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on October 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 63. Buckingham Research was of a view that SERV is Neutral in its latest report on May 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SERV is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.15.

The shares of the company added by 6.37% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $26.54 while ending the day at $28.22. During the trading session, a total of 998068.0 shares were traded which represents a 44.86% incline from the average session volume which is 1.81 million shares. SERV had ended its last session trading at $26.53. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.50, with a beta of 0.60. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 SERV 52-week low price stands at $17.63 while its 52-week high price is $58.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. generated 280.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Citigroup also rated DRH as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that DRH could surge by 25.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.05% to reach $6.73/share. It started the day trading at $5.09 and traded between $4.79 and $4.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRH’s 50-day SMA is 7.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.40. The stock has a high of $11.79 for the year while the low is $1.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.15%, as 3.60M SERV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.83% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.52, while the P/B ratio is 0.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DRH shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,175,344 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,936,769 shares of DRH, with a total valuation of $167,318,787. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DRH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $156,282,415 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares by 7.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,929,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 936,918 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company which are valued at $65,681,941. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 667,682 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,221,153 shares and is now valued at $51,923,457. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.