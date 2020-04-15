Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

The shares of Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $40 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Medallia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on August 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. ROTH Capital was of a view that MDLA is Buy in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that MDLA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $31.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.87.

The shares of the company added by 5.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.7513 while ending the day at $20.52. During the trading session, a total of 876509.0 shares were traded which represents a 57.45% incline from the average session volume which is 2.06 million shares. MDLA had ended its last session trading at $19.44. Medallia Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 MDLA 52-week low price stands at $16.04 while its 52-week high price is $44.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Medallia Inc. has the potential to record -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1420. Even though the stock has been trading at $1210.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.53% to reach $1506.98/share. It started the day trading at $1,275.75 and traded between $1,228.541 and $1265.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOOGL’s 50-day SMA is 1,288.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1,270.22. The stock has a high of $1530.74 for the year while the low is $1008.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.39%, as 4.04M MDLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.65% of Alphabet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.73, while the P/B ratio is 4.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GOOGL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 98,554 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,381,783 shares of GOOGL, with a total valuation of $26,006,512,757. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GOOGL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,300,608,726 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Alphabet Inc. shares by 1.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,723,668 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -183,861 shares of Alphabet Inc. which are valued at $14,784,266,033. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Alphabet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 72,165 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,643,410 shares and is now valued at $13,529,060,250. Following these latest developments, around 0.14% of Alphabet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.