Ride Out The Next Market Storm With eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

The shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eBay Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Outperform the EBAY stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2020. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Jefferies was of a view that EBAY is Underperform in its latest report on January 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that EBAY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $38.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.57.

The shares of the company added by 2.82% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $35.27 while ending the day at $35.74. During the trading session, a total of 12.55 million shares were traded which represents a 16.02% incline from the average session volume which is 14.94 million shares. EBAY had ended its last session trading at $34.76. eBay Inc. currently has a market cap of $27.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.61, with a beta of 1.18. eBay Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 EBAY 52-week low price stands at $26.02 while its 52-week high price is $42.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The eBay Inc. generated 975.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.91%. eBay Inc. has the potential to record 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $300. Mizuho also rated NOW as Upgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $325 suggesting that NOW could surge by 10.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $283.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.53% to reach $339.29/share. It started the day trading at $303.14 and traded between $289.28 and $302.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOW’s 50-day SMA is 307.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 281.83. The stock has a high of $362.95 for the year while the low is $213.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.00%, as 7.39M EBAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.94% of ServiceNow Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 95.87, while the P/B ratio is 26.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NOW shares, increasing its portfolio by 35.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 4,751,705 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,204,867 shares of NOW, with a total valuation of $5,217,150,785. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NOW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,230,663,615 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ServiceNow Inc. shares by 19.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,008,602 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,453,580 shares of ServiceNow Inc. which are valued at $2,581,685,161. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ServiceNow Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,585,605 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,679,487 shares and is now valued at $2,200,787,384. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of ServiceNow Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.