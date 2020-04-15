Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN), Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

The shares of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on July 18, 2017. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Denison Mines Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2013. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $1.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that DNN is Underperform in its latest report on May 15, 2009. Raymond James thinks that DNN is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.89.

The shares of the company added by 6.21% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.29 while ending the day at $0.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a -54.68% decline from the average session volume which is 867870.0 shares. DNN had ended its last session trading at $0.29. Denison Mines Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DNN 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $0.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Denison Mines Corp. generated 6.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. Denison Mines Corp. has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CJS Securities published a research note on August 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) is now rated as Market Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.93% to reach $23.33/share. It started the day trading at $14.19 and traded between $13.44 and $14.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LNTH’s 50-day SMA is 14.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.99. The stock has a high of $29.80 for the year while the low is $8.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.72%, as 2.66M DNN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.92% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.75, while the P/B ratio is 4.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 464.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LNTH shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 263,103 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,706,293 shares of LNTH, with a total valuation of $72,812,299. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more LNTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,668,372 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares by 2.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,183,805 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 66,219 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. which are valued at $40,625,352. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 166,017 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,773,135 shares and is now valued at $35,385,203. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.