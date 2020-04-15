Ride Out The Next Market Storm With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

The shares of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $70 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of bluebird bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BLUE is Buy in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Oppenheimer thinks that BLUE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.07.

The shares of the company added by 6.01% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $46.64 while ending the day at $48.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a -41.54% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. BLUE had ended its last session trading at $45.91. bluebird bio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 BLUE 52-week low price stands at $38.95 while its 52-week high price is $157.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$4.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The bluebird bio Inc. generated 327.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$3.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.99%. bluebird bio Inc. has the potential to record -15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Wells Fargo also rated AMH as Resumed on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $29 suggesting that AMH could surge by 9.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.86% to reach $27.79/share. It started the day trading at $25.29 and traded between $24.24 and $25.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMH’s 50-day SMA is 25.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.71. The stock has a high of $29.89 for the year while the low is $17.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.83%, as 4.86M BLUE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.91% of American Homes 4 Rent shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 88.25, while the P/B ratio is 1.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 891,312 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,218,624 shares of AMH, with a total valuation of $909,872,077. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $349,697,614 worth of shares.

Similarly, Principal Global Investors LLC increased its American Homes 4 Rent shares by 18.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,750,363 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,286,099 shares of American Homes 4 Rent which are valued at $342,208,422. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its American Homes 4 Rent shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,630,902 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,592,181 shares and is now valued at $315,338,599. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of American Homes 4 Rent stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.