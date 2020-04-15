Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED)

The shares of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $167 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alteryx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Neutral the AYX stock while also putting a $112 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $112. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on October 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 135. Rosenblatt was of a view that AYX is Neutral in its latest report on August 22, 2019. Compass Point thinks that AYX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $145.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.15.

The shares of the company added by 9.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $115.07 while ending the day at $119.56. During the trading session, a total of 2.5 million shares were traded which represents a -18.92% decline from the average session volume which is 2.1 million shares. AYX had ended its last session trading at $109.30. Alteryx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 AYX 52-week low price stands at $75.17 while its 52-week high price is $160.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alteryx Inc. generated 409.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 103.92%. Alteryx Inc. has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $91. Even though the stock has been trading at $84.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.26% to reach $85.70/share. It started the day trading at $89.49 and traded between $86.08 and $89.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ED’s 50-day SMA is 85.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 88.41. The stock has a high of $95.10 for the year while the low is $62.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.44%, as 4.19M AYX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.32% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.90, while the P/B ratio is 1.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ED shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 233,811 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,363,179 shares of ED, with a total valuation of $2,134,327,962. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ED shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,844,825,892 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Consolidated Edison Inc. shares by 2.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,528,391 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 610,178 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc. which are valued at $1,757,214,498. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Consolidated Edison Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 301,582 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,519,236 shares and is now valued at $430,500,408. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.