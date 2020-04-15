Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

The shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $75 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2019, to Overweight the RARE stock while also putting a $83 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $80. Citigroup was of a view that RARE is Neutral in its latest report on November 08, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that RARE is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 92.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.06.

The shares of the company added by 8.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $54.50 while ending the day at $57.59. During the trading session, a total of 564605.0 shares were traded which represents a -2.5% decline from the average session volume which is 550840.0 shares. RARE had ended its last session trading at $53.23. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.10 RARE 52-week low price stands at $31.99 while its 52-week high price is $73.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.64 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. generated 433.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.98%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has the potential to record -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.67% to reach $42.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.55 and traded between $4.20 and $4.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VET’s 50-day SMA is 7.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.12. The stock has a high of $27.48 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.15%, as 16.21M RARE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.65% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.66% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.28% of Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.