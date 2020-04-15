Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

The shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $39. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that RBA is Sector Weight in its latest report on April 10, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that RBA is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.55.

The shares of the company added by 4.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $39.11 while ending the day at $40.29. During the trading session, a total of 770403.0 shares were traded which represents a -36.15% decline from the average session volume which is 565860.0 shares. RBA had ended its last session trading at $38.56. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated currently has a market cap of $4.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.24, with a beta of 0.78. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 RBA 52-week low price stands at $25.92 while its 52-week high price is $45.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated generated 420.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 61.36%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has the potential to record 1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Deutsche Bank also rated CPRI as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that CPRI could surge by 48.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.59% to reach $28.20/share. It started the day trading at $14.48 and traded between $13.33 and $14.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPRI’s 50-day SMA is 19.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.13. The stock has a high of $49.42 for the year while the low is $5.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.22%, as 14.57M RBA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.31% of Capri Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CPRI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 19,888 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,472,361 shares of CPRI, with a total valuation of $166,946,775. Eminence Capital LP meanwhile sold more CPRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $136,238,198 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Capri Holdings Limited shares by 0.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,493,340 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -100,817 shares of Capri Holdings Limited which are valued at $113,223,139. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Capri Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 198,482 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,593,844 shares and is now valued at $81,937,577. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Capri Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.