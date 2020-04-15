Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

The shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DCP Midstream LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on March 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Raymond James was of a view that DCP is Mkt Perform in its latest report on March 12, 2020. SunTrust thinks that DCP is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 201.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.26.

The shares of the company added by 5.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.34 while ending the day at $6.63. During the trading session, a total of 3.42 million shares were traded which represents a -35.9% decline from the average session volume which is 2.52 million shares. DCP had ended its last session trading at $6.29. DCP Midstream LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 DCP 52-week low price stands at $2.20 while its 52-week high price is $33.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DCP Midstream LP generated 1000000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.16%. DCP Midstream LP has the potential to record 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $66. Robert W. Baird also rated RP as Initiated on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $72 suggesting that RP could surge by 15.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.38% to reach $68.75/share. It started the day trading at $58.29 and traded between $56.45 and $58.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RP’s 50-day SMA is 56.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.63. The stock has a high of $65.92 for the year while the low is $36.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.84%, as 6.30M DCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.80% of RealPage Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 95.39, while the P/B ratio is 4.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 766.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more RP shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 235,196 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,615,290 shares of RP, with a total valuation of $508,937,300. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $384,305,781 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its RealPage Inc. shares by 3.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,464,626 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -142,860 shares of RealPage Inc. which are valued at $236,312,654. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its RealPage Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 82,164 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,450,499 shares and is now valued at $235,564,912. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of RealPage Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.