Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

The shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $6 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Coty Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2019, to Neutral the COTY stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 02, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Outperform rating by Exane BNP Paribas in its report released on June 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. BofA/Merrill was of a view that COTY is Neutral in its latest report on May 09, 2019. Stifel thinks that COTY is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.30.

The shares of the company added by 8.64% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.86 while ending the day at $6.29. During the trading session, a total of 5.68 million shares were traded which represents a 19.59% incline from the average session volume which is 7.07 million shares. COTY had ended its last session trading at $5.79. Coty Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 COTY 52-week low price stands at $3.02 while its 52-week high price is $14.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Coty Inc. generated 339.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.85%. Coty Inc. has the potential to record 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.35% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.87 and traded between $1.72 and $1.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLNE’s 50-day SMA is 2.0490 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2139. The stock has a high of $3.47 for the year while the low is $1.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.59%, as 1.57M COTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.16% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.72, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more CLNE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -102,698 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,856,983 shares of CLNE, with a total valuation of $19,325,430. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more CLNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,368,581 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares by 2.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,994,655 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 193,078 shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. which are valued at $16,010,486. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,838 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,231,759 shares and is now valued at $12,872,531. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.