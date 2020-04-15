Mixed Analyst Attention: Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI), Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

The shares of Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on August 10, 2018. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $7 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Youngevity International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 178.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.67 while ending the day at $1.70. During the trading session, a total of 517951.0 shares were traded which represents a 38.47% incline from the average session volume which is 841720.0 shares. YGYI had ended its last session trading at $1.88. Youngevity International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 YGYI 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $6.77.

The Youngevity International Inc. generated 7.27 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. It started the day trading at $14.20 and traded between $13.78 and $13.87 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $17.25 for the year while the low is $11.50. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.17%.