Mixed Analyst Attention: ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT), Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.36% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.383 while ending the day at $0.15. During the trading session, a total of 30.19 million shares were traded which represents a -49.22% decline from the average session volume which is 20.23 million shares. TBLT had ended its last session trading at $0.16. TBLT 52-week low price stands at $0.09 while its 52-week high price is $1.48.

The ToughBuilt Industries Inc. generated 25000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.29 and traded between $0.23 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TOPS’s 50-day SMA is 0.3441 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.0649. The stock has a high of $15.76 for the year while the low is $0.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 149986.87 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 212.30%, as 468,409 TBLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.40% of Top Ships Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 26.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -91.49% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,685,555 shares of TOPS, with a total valuation of $414,647. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more TOPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $196,606 worth of shares.

Similarly, IFP Advisors, Inc. decreased its Top Ships Inc. shares by 100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 0 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12 shares of Top Ships Inc. which are valued at $0. In the same vein, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & S… decreased its Top Ships Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0.